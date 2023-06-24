Twenty Copperas Cove middle school students and adult mentors rushed with excitement Thursday morning as they were given the go-ahead to grab their tools and bicycles the children could put together — and keep.

The Texas Workforce Commission purchased the bikes thanks to a statewide grant called Jobs, Y’all, according to Charley Ayres, director of industry-education partnerships for Central Texas Workforce Solutions.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.