Twenty Copperas Cove middle school students and adult mentors rushed with excitement Thursday morning as they were given the go-ahead to grab their tools and bicycles the children could put together — and keep.
The Texas Workforce Commission purchased the bikes thanks to a statewide grant called Jobs, Y’all, according to Charley Ayres, director of industry-education partnerships for Central Texas Workforce Solutions.
Students were selected based on certain criteria and turned wrenches and tightened bolts and screws.
“I know that once it’s done, I’m going to feel real proud of myself,” said Kyleigh Weikum, an incoming seventh grader at Copperas Cove Junior High. “I come from a family wher it’s like if you want this, you’ve got to work hard.
“I basically learned from childhood that if you want to be successful, you have to work hard. My parents drilled that into me at a young age, so I just learned I’ve got to work hard for everything.”
Weikum said assembly of the bike — a one-speed Huffy bike — was easy for the most part, except for one thing in particular.
“One of the hardest things, I think, was the pedals,” she said. “The left pedal, instead of doing lefty-loosey and righty-tighty, I had to do it the opposite way. Left was what enabled me to tighten it.”
Weikum partnered with Aron Heathcock, manager of Sun Country Cycling in Killeen, as her mentor. Prior to assembling the bicycle, Weikum and Heathcock reasoned through the steps of putting the pieces together without consulting the instruction manual.
“There’s not always one certain way to do things,” Heathcock said as Weikum worked on securing the handlebar attachment. “There are, for some people, more ideal courses of steps to take, but this is one of those things where regardless of what steps you take (and) in what order, you’re going to come to the same endpoint for the most part.”
Heathcock has worked at Sun Country Cycling for about three years and has worked in the bicycle industry for approximately a decade.
Ayres wore a large smile as he walked around the assembly area, seeing students working on a piece of equipment they would keep.
He said that oftentimes, the Texas Workforce works with students on career pathways during the summer, but the Wrenches to Wheels Program — as it was called — was a bit of a different approach.
“Sometimes, that takes the form of a Lego build-off or robotics or computer coding,” Ayres said. “But we felt like the students, especially in today’s world, get a lot of interaction with technology, and they don’t get a lot of interaction with business leaders and with just tools and problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.
“And so we thought let’s give them all a boxed-up bike and let them build a bike from scratch with their tools, and then they can keep their bike and take it home.”
Ayres and his team conducted the event at Evant High School on Wednesday, and it went off without a hitch. The group is expected to have the same event in Killeen ISD and Temple ISD later in the summer.
“We do feel like, just from the early response, as long as we have the funding programs, we’re probably going to expand because it’s been a huge hit,” Ayres said, adding that Copperas Cove set the bar high.
Community partners helping the students came from organizations such as Domino’s Pizza, Walmart, H-E-B, the city of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Fire Department, though the list is not all inclusive.
