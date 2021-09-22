Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among teenagers, and 16-year-old Nick Hollingsworth has seen first-hand the effect untreated depression can have on kids when tragedy nearly struck his own family.
“My sister actually tried to take her own life around her sophomore or junior year in high school,” said Hollingsworth, a junior at Copperas Cove High School who serves as vice president of the local DECA chapter, a nationwide organization that helps prepare and educate future leaders. “It wasn’t until she made that attempt that we knew how she felt.”
Hollingsworth was one of dozens of Copperas Cove students joined by friends and family, along with members of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, at Copperas Cove’s South Park last week for the fifth annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk.
Raysharon Brown, an accounting and entrepreneurship instructor at Cove High, who also serves as advisor for the school’s 60-member DECA club that hosts the annual walk, said the event is important in a number of different ways.
“We are coming together in memory of people who have lost someone or know someone who has lost someone,” she said. “We want to uplift them, but at the same time we want them to know that we are here to support them and give them information in case they are facing issues, or if they know someone who is facing issues.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of teen suicides has increased in recent years. Statistics show that 19.3% of high school students have contemplated killing themselves; 14.5% have made actual plans for committing suicide; and 900,000 youths planned suicide during episodes of major depression.
Some of the warning signs that a teen might be at risk for attempting suicide include: previous suicide attempt(s); psychological and mental disorders, especially depression, social anxiety, and schizophrenia; substance abuse; history of abuse or mistreatment; family history of suicide; feeling of hopelessness; physical illness; financial or social losses; impulsive or aggressive tendencies; relationship loss; lack of social support or isolation; easy access to methods of suicide; exposure to others who have committed suicide.
Dorianna Gilbert, a seventh grader at S.C. Lee Junior High School, co-hosted last Friday’s walk as part of her Preteen Miss Five Hills community service project. She said she hopes participating in such events will help make a difference.
“My platform for Five Hills is bullying awareness, and that’s why I am doing this,” Gilbert said. “Bullying is probably one of the most (common) reasons why people go through suicide thoughts. I really want to make a change in the world.”
Meanwhile, Hollingsworth described teen depression and anxiety as “a massive issue” and something that often goes undetected until it is too late.
“There’s so many different statistics that show how serious a problem it is — and especially the warning signs. My sister … we didn’t really know that she was suffering. She always put on a smile and so we just assumed she was fine.
“That’s why it’s really important for us to get the awareness out, because parents sometimes don’t really understand how their kids are doing, and don’t think they need to check up on them. Sometimes, a kid can seem happy on the outside, but they are really fighting demons on the inside.
“Inclusion is something we really focus on. People can feel like they are excluded, and we want to make them feel included. A lot of times, social groups feel like they have to represent themselves in a certain way, and kids who want to be included in the group feel like they have to conform in a socially accepted way. They feel like they have to put on a face or something else, but in reality, they should not have to be anything but themselves.”
