Copperas Cove High School sophomore Moises Mata-Chacon has trouble seeing objects at a distance, like on a whiteboard or blackboard. But, thanks to modifications provided by his teachers and the CCISD Special Education Department to accommodate his visual impairments, Mata-Chacon continues to excel in the classroom.

To support Mata-Chacon and other students with low vision, Copperas Cove ISD hosted a low-vision clinic to evaluate how students are functioning visually in school and what adaptive equipment students may need to meet educational goals.

