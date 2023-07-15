Copperas Cove ISD officials sang the praises of their high school students and teachers after the state released end-of-course STAAR scores in June.
“We were very proud of our teachers and our students and how well they performed,” said Amanda Crawley, deputy superintendent of instructional services. “(We are) particularly proud in the areas of English I and English II. Those had been difficult areas for us in the past to see growth, and we implemented some new instructional strategies in those areas and some new curriculum and really saw our English I and English II scores take off.”
According to the scores released by the Texas Education Agency, Copperas Cove students posted large improvements in those two subjects.
For English I, Copperas Cove ISD students improved, posting lower “Did Not Meet” scores, dropping from 36% in 2022 to 22% in 2023. The district also improved in all other categories. “Approaches” improved from 64% to 78%. “Meets” improved from 48% to 59%. Finally, “Masters” went up from 7% in 2022 to 15% in 2023.
Students in English II seemed to perform just as well as they did in English I for Copperas Cove ISD. The district lowered its “Did Not Meet” from 33% to 21% and raised its “Approaches” from 67% to 79%. Copperas Cove students also improved their “Meets” rate in English II from 53% in 2022 to 59% in 2023 and its “Masters” rate from 5% to 8%.
The school district has emphasized teaching reading and writing and helping teachers to instruct how to do it.
“We have a huge literacy initiative, and we’re finally seeing those students get to the high school level that we worked with at CCISD for a number of years,” Crawley said. “Now, they’re really starting to shine and show those skills.”
Along with the two English courses, high school students are tested on three other subjects: Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.
Additionally, in Copperas Cove ISD, eighth graders take the Algebra I STAAR test.
“(This) is unique to us because both of our junior high campuses are STEM academies,” Crawley said.
This year, the test was redesigned to “better align with classroom instruction, which necessitated re-setting of standards and scales from 2022 to 2023,” the TEA said in a news release on June 30, when the latest scores were released.
Crawley said that among the changes, the TEA mandated that all tests include a written portion. It also put a cap on the test that only up to 75% could be multiple choice.
TEA officials said in the news release that the statewide results show that overall, schools are recovering academically following multiple COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions.
Crawley said she and the Copperas Cove ISD staff see the same.
“We’re seeing our kids fully recover from the pandemic,” she said. “They’re really bouncing back and thriving. And some of our scores are higher than they were pre-pandemic. We’re really seeing them not only rebound, but also exceeding our expectations.”
Copperas Cove ISD showed noticeable improvement in the categories for each class when compared with this time a year ago.
This year, for Algebra I, Cove ISD improved its “Did Not Meet” from 38% in 2022 to 22% in 2023. It also experienced increases in “Approaches” and “Meets” from 62% to 78% and 29% to 35%, respectively.
Copperas Cove ISD had a slight decrease in grade-level mastery of algebra with 12% being reported as “Masters” in 2023, down from 16% in 2022.
In Biology, the district decreased its “Did Not Meet” rate from 18% in 2022 to 10% in 2023. Improvements were made in “Approaches” (82% to 90%) and “Masters” (17% to 18%). Copperas Cove’s number for “Meets” went down from 54% to 53%, but Crawley said part of that could be that since a higher percentage posted “Approaches” or “Masters,” it meant students were advancing out of the “Meets” category.
In U.S. History, Copperas Cove students also passed at a higher rate. The district dropped its “Did Not Meet” rate from 8% to 4%. It also improved its “Approaches” rate from 92% to 96%. The district — possibly for reasons that Crawley described above — had 73% in the “Meets” category, compared to 77% in 2022. The district also reported a smaller mastery of the subject, with 38% recording “Masters” scores compared with 52% who did so in 2022.
Overall, Copperas Cove scores were comparable to the state averages.
Texas graduation requirements stipulate that students must obtain scores that are approaching their grade level score or higher in order to graduate, according to TEA.
“I appreciate the dedication and skill of Texas educators as they work to meet the needs of their students every day,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “STAAR is designed to provide parents and teachers with a clear understanding of how well students learned this year’s academic material and whether they are prepared for the next grade level and for life after graduation.”
