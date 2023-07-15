EDUCATION Graphic

Copperas Cove ISD officials sang the praises of their high school students and teachers after the state released end-of-course STAAR scores in June.

“We were very proud of our teachers and our students and how well they performed,” said Amanda Crawley, deputy superintendent of instructional services. “(We are) particularly proud in the areas of English I and English II. Those had been difficult areas for us in the past to see growth, and we implemented some new instructional strategies in those areas and some new curriculum and really saw our English I and English II scores take off.”

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.