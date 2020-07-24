Residents wishing to serve on the board of directors for the Economic Development Corporation have until Sept. 10 to submit their applications, according to a news release from city spokesman Kevin Keller on Wednesday.
Board members are expected to “direct and coordinate the broad-based expansion of the City’s business tax base and to promote sustainable job growth,” the release from Keller said.
Board members are appointed by the City Council and serve three-year terms. The five-member board meets the fourth Wednesday of every month, the release said.
Applications can be picked up in person at Copperas Cove City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite D. They can also be accessed on the city website at www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.”
Vacancies will be publicized until Aug. 31, and applications are due to City Secretary Lisa Wilson by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, the release said.
For further information, contact the city secretary at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
