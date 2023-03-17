The Copperas Cove community is still reeling from the loss of a man some called “Mr. Cove,” Joe Lombardi. That sadness may soon turn to a party-like atmosphere, according to Lombardi’s longtime friend and partner in the broadcast booth, Russ Cochran.
Cochran is senior pastor for Copperas Cove’s campus of Refuge Ministries, and he has been asked to officiate Lombardi’s celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Monday.
“Honestly, for the most part, it’s almost going to be more like an introduction of an athlete,” Cochran said Tuesday. “I think they’re going to play ‘Jock Jams’-type songs. They’re going to sing the alma mater. They’re going to have the fight song toward the end.”
Cochran spent nearly two decades calling Bulldawg athletic events with Lombardi.
Lombardi is known for many memorable calls and is also known for signing off from broadcasts with the catchphrase, “Goodnight and go Dawgs.”
According to Lombardi’s wife of more than 30 years, Sherry Hoffpauir, the school district is putting together a compilation of her husband’s more memorable calls to play during the celebration.
Favorite memory
Whether it makes the cut for the compilation or not, Cochran did not hesitate when recounting his favorite Lombardi call, which came during a football game on Sept. 2, 2005, at Bulldawg Stadium.
“One of the fun memories I had with him was when Converse Judson came up here to play,” Cochran said. “We won the game in the last minutes of the game — we scored a touchdown.”
Having trailed 13-0 in the first half of the top-15 matchup that night, the No. 11 Bulldawgs began to chip away at the No. 9 Rockets’ lead.
According to Jeff Howe of TexasPrepXtra.com, Copperas Cove quarterback Brent Garner, who was sidelined early with back spasms, entered the game and helped the Bulldawgs tie the game at 13-13.
After yielding a touchdown in the second half, the Bulldawgs took over with 1:16 left in the game, down 19-13 with 48 yards to go, the Herald reported at the time.
Having driven 30 yards in around a minute, Garner threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Darrell Armstead with four seconds left in the game, according to Herald reports.
The Bulldawgs kicked in the extra point and won 20-19 en route to an undefeated regular season and a 13-1 overall record with the only loss coming to Lufkin in the state quarterfinals, according to Howe.
“(Joe) went to stand up in the chair, and the chair had wheels underneath him,” Cochran recalled. “He kind of pushed off the chair rail, and the whole chair went flying out from under him. He hit the ground, and he looked out the side window but didn’t miss the call at all. He hit the floor before (the Bulldawgs) scored, but he didn’t miss the call — not one beat.”
Jack Welch, the famed coach of the Bulldawgs for 24 years, coached that game. In correspondence with the Herald last weekend, Welch shared some of his favorite memories of Lombardi.
“For his signature voice, everybody loved to hear him say, ‘It’s another BULLDAWG touchdown,’” Welch said in an email. “He did not know how to say it without waking up all audience listeners.”
Cochran agreed about how excited Lombardi got, but it was all for a purpose.
“I know on the radio, he was a fan and seemed out of control,” Cochran said. “But he prepared like nobody. He would do hours of study, so he could know how many times we’ve played a team and what their record was and what a stadium would hold. He just had all kinds of information, and he would have his whole opening monologue written up before he came to the game.
“He prepped like a professional. He thought if ESPN could do it, we could do it — and it ought to be done as well.”
In the booth, Lombardi ran a tight ship.
“He didn’t want to be one second late going on the air,” Cochran said. “And he didn’t want to be one second early. He wanted to be straight-up on time.”
Speaking to his nature of being a creature of habit, Welch said it nearly always scared Lombardi when the team would change up its routine.
“Another way we had fun with ‘Big Joe’ was to change up his routine after we had won a game,” Welch said. “He was superstitious. If we won a game, he made sure he drove the same way to the stadium, wore the same clothes, and had the same food on game day.
“I would change something up and almost cause him a heart attack. He was a lot of laughs but I don’t think he appreciated it when we changed something in the routine on game day.”
According to Welch, Lombardi’s signature look was Bulldawg shirt, jacket, cap or anything with Bulldawg written on it.
Though he was known as the “Voice of the Bulldawgs,” Cochran explained it was not always that way.
“He did Killeen games at one time. He did Belton games on KTEM. He did a lot of other schools and stuff before he came to Cove,” Cochran said. “I’m not for sure, but I wonder what it was that clicked with him that he became so pro-Cove.”
GoFundMe
A friend of Lombardi and Hoffpauir has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for his medical and funeral expenses.
The fundraiser, with a goal of $20,000, had raised $4,155 from 54 donors as of around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“Every donation — whether it’s $5 or $100 — is helping,” Hoffpauir said Tuesday. “I appreciate everybody; they’ve been so kind, and I feel real blessed. And I know Joe appreciates it, too.”
Anyone wanting to donate can do so by going to http://bit.ly/3ZKIC4Y.
Funds received that exceed the amount of expenses will go for a scholarship fund that the family plans to begin, Hoffpauir said. Once set up, scholarships would be available for high school seniors who desire to study broadcasting in college.
The $20,000 goal is for funeral and medical expenses.
Lombardi spent about 10 days in the hospital, Hoffpauir said, adding her husband had a small insurance policy from the 1980s, but it wasn’t enough to cover all the funeral and medical bills.
New stadium name?
One post on social media that has gained traction in the wake of Lombardi’s death is one suggesting the school district should honor his legacy by renaming the football stadium after him.
Lombardi served as play-by-play announcer for the football program — and other sports — for 45 years.
“I don’t expect that, and I’m sure Joe doesn’t either,” Hoffpauir said. “But, we’re grateful that they named the broadcast booth up in the press box after him.
“We’re just grateful for that. And we’re grateful for everybody who is a fan of Joe’s.”
Hoffpauir also touched on her late husband’s unconditional love for others.
“It didn’t matter if you were the janitor or the President of the United States. He treated everybody the same,” she said. “He just made you feel like he knew you.”
