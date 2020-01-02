The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department will allow city residents to bring their Christmas trees to the Solid Waste Transfer Station for recycling on Saturday, Jan. 4. Trees will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon at the station, which is located at 2605 S FM 116. Trees will be accepted at no charge.

Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations removed.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.