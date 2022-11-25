Bill Abel

Bill Abel was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army and now serves as a VFW post senior vice commander.

 Courtesy Photo

Bill Abel served a total of 18 years in the U.S. Army, including two combat tours in Iraq, and now he continues to serve as a VFW post officer working to support fellow veterans and increase awareness of political issues that affect them.

The former Fort Hood staff sergeant born in Germany, the son of a career military father, was medically retired from the service and got out in 2017. Now, as senior vice commander for VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove, he spends a lot of his time working to encourage people to become more involved in politics, from the local to the national level.

