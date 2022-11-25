Bill Abel served a total of 18 years in the U.S. Army, including two combat tours in Iraq, and now he continues to serve as a VFW post officer working to support fellow veterans and increase awareness of political issues that affect them.
The former Fort Hood staff sergeant born in Germany, the son of a career military father, was medically retired from the service and got out in 2017. Now, as senior vice commander for VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove, he spends a lot of his time working to encourage people to become more involved in politics, from the local to the national level.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican, people need to get more active,” Abel said. “A lot of times, Copperas Cove is ignored. They bring all the candidates to Gatesville, and, honestly, Copperas Cove has more people of voting age than anywhere else in the county.
“The main purpose of the VFW is to fight with the government to get them to pass legislation that’s going to help veterans. Whether it be issues with the VA, or anything to do with retirement … making sure that veterans have the help and support that they need, especially those who deployed to combat zones.
“At the end of the day, this is a large military community and any representative in this area needs to reach out to these organizations to get a firsthand account of what’s going on with the VA system. Me, personally, I don’t think government should be running anything, because everything they run falls apart and is a disaster. But since they are, they should do it right. They need to make sure things are run as efficiently as humanly possible, which is something I feel the government has historically failed on.”
During his time in the Army, Abel deployed to Iraq twice — in 2005 with the 3rd Infantry Division and in 2011 with Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division. The first tour, he was a wire systems installer for medivac helicopters at Camp Taji, and the second tour he was a fire support specialist, helping to analyze intelligence reports for combat patrols.
He had a number of close calls during his time in the war and also saw things that led at least in part to his efforts now to try and improve government programs for veterans.
“In 2005, an IED blew up and killed three in the Humvee in front of me. The concussion from the explosion caused me some head trauma and whatnot, but everyone in my vehicle survived. I had some close calls in ’05, and then in 2011, it was just the basic mortar attacks and indirect fire attacks, and everything else like that.
“I have some personal views on the way the war was conducted. Like in 2011, we literally watched them fire off rockets and we were told to stand down and wait for QRF (quick reaction force), which took 45 minutes. So it was like, ok, so we’re just going to sit here and watch them shoot at us?
“I don’t agree with the way the government thinks a war should be run. We’ll just leave it at that.”
Abel, who has lived in Cove since 2010, says he would like to see more area veterans get involved in the VFW. Membership at the Cove post totals about 900 vets, he said, but only a small fraction of those play an active role.
“We’re constantly doing things, so it’s a great way to give back and help others, whether they are veterans, families of veterans, or not,” Abel said. “If you want to improve things, instead of sitting on the sidelines and complaining, this is a good way to get involved.
“This is also a place you can come and talk to other veterans who have been through similar situations as maybe you have been through. You can relate to them in a way that you can’t relate to their civilian counterparts. There’s not a lot of people who can say, ‘Oh, yeah, I went to work today and I got shot at … or, yeah, a bomb blew up a hundred meters away from me.’
“People should at least go out there and look into it. If one ain’t your cup of tea, try a different one. I mean, the 8577 is the only post in Coryell County, but we have others in Kempner, Killeen, Harker Heights. So there’s plenty to reach out to and see where you fit in and feel comfortable.”
