More than 100 members of the Copperas Cove and Coryell County community, some who were having postponed Thanksgiving gatherings, enjoyed a traditional holiday meal last week, courtesy of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
“We’re going to have ours Saturday with my daughter,” said Manny Widner, an Army veteran, as he put the finishing touches on his meal. “So we said well, we can just stay home. But I said let’s go to the VFW, which I’m glad we did.”
He said it is a blessing to come to the VFW for a meal and for conversation.
“It’s always a good place to go and speak to people (and) make new friends — you never know,” said the veteran. “(You can) speak with veterans, too. You never know, you might meet one that was in the military with you.”
Widner served in the Army from 1970 to 1992 and worked in aviation. VFW Post 8577 is his home post since the one in Gatesville burned down a few years ago.
As it does annually, the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 opened its doors to the community for a free Thanksgiving, organized by several different veteran service organizations that meet at the post.
Lisa Hunter, junior vice commander of the VFW post said the Copperas Cove post gives back to the community “all the time.”
“This is really important because we have a lot of veterans out there that are by themselves — don’t have any family or who can’t afford it,” she said. “We’ve got other non-veterans out there that don’t have any family or can’t afford it. Or sometimes, they can afford it, but they have nobody to spend it with.”
Hunter said the VFW, the American Legion, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the Cooties, the 40 & 8 and all the auxiliaries contributed to the meal and prepared enough for 150 members of the community.
When the traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey and sides began at noon, Hunter said there was a line of people out the door of the VFW.
