Cove VFW 1.jpg

More than a dozen people from the Copperas Cove area eat a free Thanksgiving meal at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

More than 100 members of the Copperas Cove and Coryell County community, some who were having postponed Thanksgiving gatherings, enjoyed a traditional holiday meal last week, courtesy of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

“We’re going to have ours Saturday with my daughter,” said Manny Widner, an Army veteran, as he put the finishing touches on his meal. “So we said well, we can just stay home. But I said let’s go to the VFW, which I’m glad we did.”

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.