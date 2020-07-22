For the second consecutive year, and third time overall, the efforts of the Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs volleyball team off the court have been recognized.
On Monday, the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association, or AVCA, released its list of university and high school volleyball programs that earned the 2019-2020 Team Academic Award.
Cari Lowery, head volleyball coach, said she is proud of her team for their accomplishments in the classroom.
She said Tuesday that her student-athletes are committed to being great players and great students.
“It takes work to not just balance the two but excel at both,” Lowery said via email.
Lowery credited family dynamics at home as a contributing factor in her players’ success in the classroom. She said that some of her players are also taking advanced classes, as well as college courses, simultaneously.
She said her players are heavily involved in extra-curricular activities, as well.
Some of them are class officers, participate in various clubs and also compete in multiple sports.
Lowery said the varsity team is “almost always Academic All District.”
“I think our players take pride in being part of (Lady Dawg Volleyball) and all ... that entails,” Lowery said. “Because our expectations are so high and we work so hard it really means something to them to accomplish academic and athletic success.”
While Lowery said she loves to win volleyball games, she said the life lessons from participating in the sport are what matter the most.
“There will come a time when there won’t be another game to play but the lessons they learn about discipline, work ethic, time management, responsibility, focus and commitment will be with them forever,” Lowery said via email.
Originally started in 1992, the Team Academic Award honors volleyball teams whose players maintain a grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale, according to Monday’s news release from AVCA.
Copperas Cove first won the award in 2016.
Other area schools to win the award for 2019-2020, according to the AVCA, were Belton High School, Salado High School, Central Texas Christian School in Temple and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
