The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs volleyball team improved its overall record to 7-4 after a five-set victory over visiting Georgetown East View in its home opener Tuesday evening.
The Lady Dawgs edged out East View 25-20, 21-25, 27-29, 28-26 and 15-11.
Larissa Perez led all Lady Dawgs with four aces.
Chloe Tuiasosopo and Iliana Buitron recorded the most blocks in the game with seven and four, respectively.
Tuiasosopo also notched the most kills for Copperas Cove with 17, followed closely by Aaliyah Butler’s 16.
Jakhi Smith and Audrey Martin set up their teammates for points by recording 30 and 29 assists, respectively.
Finally, Leila Cooks led the way with 44 digs, followed by Perez with 34 and Kaylee Rodarte with 25.
One of the freshman teams also notched a win over East View in three sets, 25-13, 17-25 and 15-7, as did the junior varsity team in a sweep, 25-20 and 25-3.
East View swept the other Lady Dawg freshman team, 7-25 and 15-25.
Tuesday’s win comes on the heels of a 5-3 showing in an Austin tournament last weekend.
During the tournament, Cooks, a senior libero, was named to the all-tournament team after leading Copperas Cove to a third-place finish in the Silver Bracket of the Austin ISD Jason Landers Memorial Tournament.
