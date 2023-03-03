Water Report
Herald | File

The slight odor and flavor of chlorine in water should leave Copperas Cove taps as the city’s water supplier ended its month-long disinfection process late Tuesday evening.

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies treated water to Copperas Cove converted its disinfection process from the use of chloramines to the use of free chlorine from Feb. 1-28.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.