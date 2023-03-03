The slight odor and flavor of chlorine in water should leave Copperas Cove taps as the city’s water supplier ended its month-long disinfection process late Tuesday evening.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies treated water to Copperas Cove converted its disinfection process from the use of chloramines to the use of free chlorine from Feb. 1-28.
“Free chlorine conversion is an accepted and recommended step by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to help maintain water quality and minimize nitrification,” said Ricky Garrett, the general manager of Bell County WCID-1.
The conversion from chloramines to free chlorine in February was the inaugural conversion of what will be an annual process, Garrett said in a news release.
“Disinfection is a critical part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses,” Garrett said in the release. “Disinfection involves a two-step process that first treats the water at the treatment plant and then chloramine disinfectant (chlorine + ammonia) is added to maintain water quality.”
