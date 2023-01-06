Teresa Gorres

Teresa Gorres poses for a photo with her husband, retired Lt. Col. Jeff Gorres. Teresa is now living her lifelong dream of teaching.

 Courtesy Photo

When she graduated from Killeen’s Ellison High School in 1993, Teresa Gorres headed to college with plans to become a teacher. A math professor convinced her she might be better off studying accounting, so she switched her major and set that dream aside.

Nearly 30 years later, after years of working as a manager for Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, stay-at-home mom duties, and obligations as a U.S. Army officer’s spouse, she is now living that long-ago dream as an award-winning third-grade teacher in the Copperas Cove Independent School District.

