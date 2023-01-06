When she graduated from Killeen’s Ellison High School in 1993, Teresa Gorres headed to college with plans to become a teacher. A math professor convinced her she might be better off studying accounting, so she switched her major and set that dream aside.
Nearly 30 years later, after years of working as a manager for Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, stay-at-home mom duties, and obligations as a U.S. Army officer’s spouse, she is now living that long-ago dream as an award-winning third-grade teacher in the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
“I wanted to be a teacher, but then I changed my major and got my position with Enterprise, which was great at the time,” said Gorres, who was born at Fort Hood and grew up in a military family of eight children. “You’re young and you hear about a career that’s going to offer you more money and more opportunity. You’re single and not really thinking about a family life at that point.
“Not something I’d necessarily recommend for someone with a family. There’s lots of long hours. When (husband) Jeff and I started our family, I worked (after) Gabriella was born and then was a stay-at-home mom for the rest of the three. As soon as Madelynn was school age, that’s when I went back and got my teacher certification.”
A recent VFW Teacher of the Year award recipient, Gorres has been teaching school for 14 years now. After attending the University of North Texas in Denton and graduating from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, she went to work at the Enterprise outlet in Copperas Cove, where she wound up meeting a Fort Hood soldier who came in to rent a car.
She had taken off work to attend her brother’s wedding in San Antonio, and there was a note on her desk when she got back:
“I came back from my trip, and one of my drivers, Eve, had left me a name and a phone number. Well, typically that means an irate customer, or a problem customer, or something like that. There was no other information, so I was asking my employees, ‘OK, y’all need to give me some background, so when I call this customer, I’ll know what I’m dealing with.’
“They were all kind of keeping quiet, chuckling, and I was, like, ‘What is going on?’ Well, it turned out, Eve had met Jeff when he came in to rent a car, and she was trying to set us up.”
That matchmaking scheme in October 2000 was successful, and by March the next year, Capt. Jeff Gorres had proposed, and the couple got married Oct. 13. Shortly after that, Jeff was assigned to Hunter Army Airfield and Teresa began life as an Army officer’s wife in Savannah, Ga. In 2003, Jeff was deployed to the Middle East, the first of four combat tours he served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Coming from a military family, I mostly knew what to expect,” Teresa said. “There was some difference — my dad was enlisted, so he was not an officer — but Jeff’s unit was very welcoming. Then things got serious pretty quickly with Iraq. So there really wasn’t much time to think.”
Said Jeff: “You know, 9/11 kicked off, we get married, I’m promotable. Everybody knew what was happening. Everybody knew we were going to go into harm’s way. It was just that nobody was talking about it.”
“It’s scary — it really is,” she said. “That was probably his shortest deployment, but it felt like the longest. The unknown was the scariest part, I think.
“We didn’t have any communications at all, so when they left in March, they prepared us. We did find out when they made it there safely, through our brigade commander, his wife. He (husband, Jeff) was a company commander at the time, and she was able to trickle (the news) down to the battalion commander, then the company commanders, and we trickled it down to our spouses.
“Once they crossed into country, we didn’t hear anything. We didn’t have any communication again until August. I remember the first aircraft that went down — of course you heard it on the news — and at that time, they were the only aviation unit out there.
“Fortunately, my mom – who lived in Killeen at the time — flew to where we lived in Savannah (Georgia) and stayed. We had our youngest daughter, Gabriella, at the time. I was working as a branch manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and that kept me very busy. We also had close friends that we had made in the company, and I think between all of the spouses, we kept each other busy.”
Jeff retired from Fort Hood in 2017 and by that time, Teresa was well into her second career as an elementary school teacher. She has no regrets whatsoever about the twists and turns life took over the years, and she is happy to be living in Copperas Cove.
“Everything we went through ... it made me stronger, for sure,” she said. “More independent. Things really did come full circle. I love what I do.”
