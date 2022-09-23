Nearly two years after being diagnosed with cancer, a Copperas Cove woman is fighting for her life again. Susan Livingston got a call on Sept. 1 that her cancer had returned in multiple parts of her body.
After surgery and chemotherapy to remove cancerous cells from a tumor in her ovary, Livingston had been in remission for a couple years.
Livingston resumed her alternative health regimen of meditation, exercise, yoga, essential oils, whole foods nutrition, reducing stress and anxiety. She regained her health and continued working as a behavior analyst for a local mental health services agency and licensed professional counselor.
Things were looking good, and then her world turned upside down again.
Doctors were monitoring her condition once a month with checkups and blood tests, and she was getting good reports, then she started having more abdominal pain and swelling, and irregular heartbeat.
Then came some new test results.
“Jumping forward to 2022, I had my CT scan on the 30th (of August). I got a phone call and the nurse — not the doctor — said they did see cancer. It’s in your pelvic area, your belly, colon area. You have a tumor on your liver, a tumor on your spleen, and a cyst on your kidney.
“Like I said, I was calm. I just thought, OK, what are you afraid of? We’ve done this before. What did I do wrong last time? What could I have done better last time? Last time, everything went great for a whole year, and then I fell off the wagon, so I know what to do.
“You can cut cancer out, but that energy program (causing the cancer) is always there — until you change it. It could be exercise. It could be diet. It could be many things. I wasn’t being consistent; I wasn’t being persistent.
“That’s what I told myself. I believe you have to be strong. Maintaining a positive outlook, which is not easy to do.”
Susan went back on her strict protocol of meditation, yoga, daily walking, essential oils, vitamins, herbs, periodic cleansing fasts, and eating only natural plant foods (fruits and vegetables). As of the second week of September, her symptoms were improving again.
Doctors recommended another round of chemotherapy, but for now, she plans to continue her own treatments, keep having monthly checkups, and go from there.
Livingston, who has lived in Copperas Cove for more than a decade, said she is a Reiki master. Reiki is a Japanese form of energy healing. She has treated herself with things like meditation, yoga, nutrition and oils.
“Chemo is not going to fix it,” she said. “As a Reiki Master, I’ve dealt with cancer patients. They’ve had everything cut out and even though I didn’t know originally where it was, I could feel where it had been in their body. That energy program is still running. You can feel it.”
Livingston’s plan is to give it until the end of the month and see what progress she has made.
“I have a plan. My target is to go to the end of the month, and then get another CA-125 antigen test (monitors ovarian and other cancers),” Livingson said. “That is a long time when you’re talking about ovarian cancer, because it does progress and move fast. But I feel like it’s a reasonable time for me to make all these major changes to my life. I’m doing the meditation; I’m doing the relaxing; I’m committing to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.