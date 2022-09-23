Susan Livingston

Susan Livingston

 Courtesy Photo

Nearly two years after being diagnosed with cancer, a Copperas Cove woman is fighting for her life again. Susan Livingston got a call on Sept. 1 that her cancer had returned in multiple parts of her body.

After surgery and chemotherapy to remove cancerous cells from a tumor in her ovary, Livingston had been in remission for a couple years.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.