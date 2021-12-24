A Copperas Cove-based women’s empowerment group hosted a banquet Sunday to bring together over two dozen members of Women Empowerment Sisters, a Facebook support group started by Letisha Hunt.
“I just wanted to put this together to thank everyone,” Hunt said.
The event was made possible by Cassandra Jenkins, who opened the Quality Inn for the group’s use.
“I wanted to support my sister,” Jenkins said.
The group, which Hunt said is made up largely of servicewomen, military spouses and those in transient living situations, largely does its business as a private Facebook group.
Since starting in September, Hunt’s organization has reached 54 members.
“It’s been amazing,” she said.
According to Hunt, the group works to provide solutions and support each member in a safe, comfortable setting.
Alyssa Lopez, a military spouse, said that the banquet was a great way to meet the members of the group and support Hunt. Lopez had nothing but praise for Hunt, who she said has paved the way for a great support group.
“She’s known for getting people together,” she said.
Hunt explained that, although the majority of its members are based in Central Texas, the group enjoys national membership.
Members also donated presents to go to both children and adults, which Hunt displayed at the banquet.
The event started at 4:30 p.m. and lasted for several hours.
