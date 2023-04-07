Area residents turned out in the hundreds to a new quilt shop in Copperas Cove, and those who turned out seemed well pleased with what the shop had to offer.
“I love it,” said Copperas Cove resident Esther Bailey. “Ain’t no better place than home — to be right here, quiet and everything.”
The quaint shop seemed to live up to its name: A Dash of Southern Charm Fabric & Quilting Shop.
Opened last week, the shop is owned by Bonnie Hammond who has dreamed of opening her own store for a while.
“It’s been a very long dream,” Hammond said last Saturday. “That’s the reason that I started travel-nursing because you can make enough money to put away to do this and not have to worry about that.”
Hammond’s shop carries quilting supplies such as fabric, thread, needles, pin cushions and sewing kits.
The shop, 818 Twin Mountain Road, will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In the summer, Hammond said she will likely keep the shop open until 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Along with selling quilting accessories and necessities, Hammond said she hopes to begin classes or open-sew days at the shop.
“We want to teach people and help them because if you can finish something, it moves you forward,” Hammond said. “We just want to ingrain that (thought of), ‘I’ve done this. I can do this.’ You can be proud of yourself.”
It is those classes that Bailey said she is looking forward to.
“(I’m) waiting for the classes to start and the groups to get together, so I’ll be hanging out over here,” she said.
As ladies milled about and chatted about fabrics, Bailey said she thinks the quilting community is a tight-knit group.
“I like the camaraderie of all the ladies here,” she said. “Some of them, you don’t even know, but because we all just quilt and get together.”
Bailey, who has been working with fabric and quilting for a while, said she typically gives away most of her creations.
“It’s fun, it’s a hobby,” she said. “It’s enjoyable when you see that it’s done; it’s so beautiful — like putting two, three, four different fabrics together and getting the end result.”
Current and former members of quilting guilds in Central Texas ventured out to Hammond’s humble shop Saturday morning.
“It’s nice for this part of the world to have a nice quilt shop,” said Elizabeth Goodrich, who lives in Georgetown with her husband, Robert.
Though she lives a bit further away, Goodrich said she believes the shop will be well received by Coryell and Lampasas county residents.
“I think people that live in this county are happy to have some place to buy quilting supplies,” she said.
Goodrich laughed when she said she will go to any quilt shop within an hour from Georgetown.
A big draw for Ruth Gerig was the quality of the fabric Hammond’s shop carried.
“What I really like in fabric stores is going around and feeling the fabric,” the Bartlett resident said as she waited to pay for her items.
Gerig and Hammond quipped that it is not the same purchasing fabric online that one can’t feel before they buy it.
For Gerig, the shop in Copperas Cove is cheery.
“It’s open and bright and cheery,” she said.
