Proud parent Jaime Ibarra said his sons, Santiago and Mateo, were both excited about heading back to school Wednesday for the first day of 2021-22 classes at Fairview-Miss Jewell Elementary.
“They went to sleep early last night, and I think we’re going to have a really great year,” Ibarra said.
Santiago, who most enjoys math and aspires to be a scientist, is 9 years old and starting the third grade, while Mateo is 6 years old and in first grade.
“They both have been dreaming about, or thinking about, what they are going to do in school, what they’re going to learn, and the friends they’re going to make. I’m excited for them, too,” Ibarra said.
Copperas Cove expects to enroll around 8,300 students this year throughout the 11-campus district, which includes: Cove High School; Crossroads High School; Cove Junior High; S.C. Lee Junior High; Clements/Hollie Parsons Elementary; Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary; Hettie Halstead Elementary; House Creek Elementary; J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary; Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy; Martin Walker Elementary.
Grades kindergarten through fifth are included at Fairview-Miss Jewell, where opening-day enrollment stood at 520 students.
As they lined up outside the school early Wednesday, some Fairview-Miss Jewell students and parents were wearing masks, which are optional this year throughout the school district. Social distancing will be practiced when possible. Classrooms and playground areas will be sanitized each day after school, and students will each have an individually assigned electronic device to use for their assignments.
Longtime district employee Rebekah Shuck, who serves as principal at Fairview-Miss Jewell, said after she finished greeting a long line of parents and students entering the building that things were going smoothly.
“We’re really excited,” Shuck said. “We’re so happy that kids are coming back. We’ve been preparing for weeks, and we had an amazing meet-the-teacher night. Parents were so happy, and everybody has just been so pleasant. We’re very excited and grateful to be here.”
