Copperas Cove High School senior and Copperettes captain, Amari Snead, set the standard at the American Dance/Drill Team camp, not just for his team but for all of Central Texas, dancing away with a selection of All-American dancer and the Outstanding Performer award.
“While we were given the opportunity to attend a public team camp, we had the privilege of experiencing tasks that we wouldn’t be able to experience anywhere else. I recognize that as a developing team of potential, we’re expected to meet the criteria given to us. I am grateful to be a part of a team that is willing to take risks for the sake of growth,” Snead said. “We acknowledged the difficulty and weren’t afraid to put ourselves out there with the expectation of success in the end. I can confidently say we powered through knowing we were doing it all together.”
This year, the CCHS Copperettes attended the Central Texas Commuter Team Camp. Attending a commuter camp was a new experience for most of the team and posed many challenges for them, said CCHS dance teacher Antonia Parrish-Brooks.
“On the first day, the junior varsity and varsity Copperettes immediately got to work learning routines, most of which were intermediate or advanced level. With a team comprised of dancers from different skill levels, it was hard work coming together to dance as one,” Parrish-Brooks said. “However, they pushed through and were voted the Most Admired Team of the Day by the other camp participants. “
The second day was filled with learning more routines and reviewing ones from the previous day. The team also attended a master class with Baylor Spirit Coordinator Kristen Hankins. The varsity Copperettes were named All-American Team of the Day.
“My experience at camp was very challenging yet exciting and fulfilling,” said junior Harley Shehane who is new to the dance team. “I learned so much and really pushed myself and we came together as a team during the days we were there.”
By the third and final day of camp, both teams had learned multiple routines and auditioned for All-American status with four selected and the opportunity to dance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Two additional Copperettes received All-American Honorable Mention status while the team and its members high kicked their way to more than a dozen additional awards. Teacher Jana Crawford assists Parrish-Brooks in coaching the team.
Box:
Three days of learning routines, coming together as a group, and auditions in front of a judging
panel and live audience resulted in the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes dancing away
with multiple awards at the American Dance/Drill Team Camp.
All-American
- Kalei Camacho
- Samantha Parker
- Annilyn Rowberry
- Amari Snead
All-American Honorable Mention
- Martrice Greene
- Lauren Novy
- Kick Company
- Annilyn Rowberry
Dance Company
- Kalei Camacho
- Annilyn Rowberry
- Amari Snead
Outstanding Performer
- Amari Snead
Team Awards
- Varsity- All-American Team of the Week
- JV-Most improved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.