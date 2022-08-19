The Texas Education Agency released accountability ratings to school districts on Friday, and Copperas Cove ISD students showed continued improvement with nearly half of the district’s campuses earning an “A” rating and the district receiving a high “B” with a score of 87.
It represents an increase from 83 overall in 2019.
CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said both students and teachers work hard throughout the year to master the content of the curriculum.
“We have made strategic adjustments to our teaching since the pandemic and our students are outperforming their pre-pandemic scores. This is nothing short of outstanding,” Crawley said. “Teachers and paraprofessional staff are dedicated to teaching lesson content all year long so that when it is time for the STAAR test, it is just another day where our students demonstrate what they have learned.”
Crawley said the district has heavily invested in selecting the most effective curriculum available for students and teachers. Additionally, CCISD utilized ESSER funds to hire additional instructional coaches to support and strengthen the skills of classroom teachers.
“This investment is paying off for our students,” Crawley said. “While the overall campus and district scores do not reveal all of the individual details, when you dig deeply into the scores, our bilingual students are thriving and outperforming all other subpopulations. CCISD is closing the gaps for its students with learning challenges.”
English is the not the first language for Copperas Cove Junior High student Zoe Maldonado-Colon. She says it was difficult to learn English. Yet, the sixth grader earned a perfect score on her STAAR reading exam thanks to preparation from her teachers throughout the school year.
“I tried to do my best on the regular tests all year long. Our teachers did their best to give us everything that we needed throughout the year, so we were prepared for the STAAR test,” Colon said.
Entering high school as a freshman can be daunting for students, but Emily Kimball scored at the mastery level on all of her STAAR exams.
“One study tactic I used was saving all my old tests throughout the year and then reviewing all of them when the time came for the STAAR test. My teachers all put together lengthy review sheets that covered all the subjects from the year,” the incoming Copperas Cove High School sophomore said. “I did a series of review sheets and several study sessions. I would advise other students to not disregard the review sheets. They might not be for a grade, but they will affect it. If you’re struggling in a class, don’t be scared to ask for help. Resources will be made available to you if you just ask.”
Clements/Parsons Elementary fifth grader Brayden Chase increased his scores from his tests in third grade compared to fourth grade. His parents we were pleased to see improvement.
“His fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Lisa Nelson, really prepared him well throughout the year. She sent home practice activities for him to work on,” parent Elizabeth Chase said. “Before the test, Brayden was nervous and said, ‘I just want to pass.’ He not only passed the test, but he is ready to take on fifth grade.”
CCISD addressed any learning loss that occurred as a result of COVID-19 by hiring interventionists to work one-on-one or in small groups with students who needed additional support to reach grade-level academic success. The district also conducted dozens of summer camps the last two years providing additional academic support to students.
“It has been a tough couple of years, and it is amazing that our campuses and students are showing this much growth despite going through one of our nation’s greatest challenges in education,” Crawley said. “It is the work, day in and day out that makes the difference.”
