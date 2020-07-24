Coronavirus numbers for Coryell County remain low compared to its neighbor, Bell County, but they are still increasing.
From Monday through Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the county increased by 48 from 212 to 260 according to the county’s data.
No deaths have been reported recently, but the same could not be said for another neighbor, Lampasas County.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said he learned of the coronavirus-related death of a man late on Tuesday evening. It is not clear where in the county the man resided.
In Copperas Cove, case numbers will be updated on Mondays, according to Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Gary Young.
In Young’s latest update on Monday, cases in Copperas Cove increased by 19 between July 9 and July 17. In the update, Young said there were a total of 115 cases in the city, 75 of which were active as of Monday. Two city residents have passed away, and 38 have recovered.
