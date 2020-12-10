Coryell County and the city of Copperas Cove have seen a rapid increase in coronavirus cases lately.
As of Monday, the city of Copperas Cove reported 795 total coronavirus cases which is 67 more cases than last week.
Of the total cases in the city, 270 are active, 519 have recovered and six people have died, according to a news release from the city.
Some of the active cases come from the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
As of Wednesday, there were 52 active cases of the virus within the district.
Thirty of the active cases reported were of students, and 22 were of staff.
The following list shows the campuses and buildings that have active cases. If a school or campus building has zero active cases, it is not listed below.
- Copperas Cove High School: 10 students, 4 staff
- Copperas Cove Junior High School: 7 students, 1 staff
- S.C. Lee Junior High School: 9 students, 1 staff
- Clements/Parsons Elementary: 2 students, 3 staff
- Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary: 0 students, 2 staff
- House Creek Elementary: 0 students, 1 staff
- Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy: 1 student, 7 staff
- Williams/Ledger Elementary: 1 student, 2 staff
- Non-campus personnel: 1 staff
The case count by campus or building can be found online at https://www.ccisd.com/290332_2.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at coryellcounty.org.
In Coryell County, as of Monday, there were a total of 1,427 cases, 80 more than last week. Of the cases, 490 are active, and 921 people have recovered.
The county has reported a total of 16 deaths.
Residents are strongly encouraged to continue to follow current published guidelines concerning COVID-19, according to the release.
Residents should continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to minimum essential needs of your household, according to city officials.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
