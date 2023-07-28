Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and the Commissioners’ Court extended the county’s burn ban. The burn ban, which was initially put into effect July 19 for 10 days, was extended by another 90 days effective July 25, according to the new order by Miller.
Violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by fines of up to $500.
The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The entire county has seemingly been under significant levels of drought for over a year.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Thursday much of Coryell County was under extreme drought conditions (the fourth-highest of five conditions), while the northeast portion of the county was under severe drought conditions (the third-highest).
