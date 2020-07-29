A burn ban is now in effect in Coryell County, according to a Tuesday news release from County Judge Roger Miller.
The ban is in effect for at least 90 days.
Following the 90 days, the county’s commissioner’s court will meet again to discuss the ban.
Bell County also currently has a burn ban in effect until at least Aug. 10. That ban has been in effect since July 10.
The burn ban means that prescribed, or controlled, burns are not allowed.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, provides regulatory guidance for prescribed burns in the state of Texas.
“During extreme fire danger, governmental units may ban outdoor burning to help prevent possibly disastrous wildfires,” the TCEQ regulation says.
Currently, much of Coryell County is under moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Moderate drought conditions increase the risk of wildfires, the Drought Monitor website says.
Billy Vaden, Gatesville fire chief, and Gary Young, Copperas Cove deputy fire chief, both offered many of the same precautions people can take to minimize the chance of accidentally starting a grass fire.
Vaden and Young said driving vehicles onto grass presents the possibility of starting a grass fire, especially if the catalytic converter is hot.
Other causes could be from faulty maintenance of a vehicle, dragging a chain or tossing a cigarette out the window.
“A lot of other grass fires on the side of the road are started by people going down the road in trailers, and a chain comes loose, a cable comes loose, and they’re dragging it, knocking sparks,” Vaden said Tuesday evening. “Everything’s real tender and dry, like I said, and it’ll take a minute to start it.”
Young said people should ensure their vehicles, especially their brakes, are in good working order.
“Metal on metal brake pads will throw sparks,” Young said.
The main message from Vaden and Young was being aware.
“When it’s this time of year, you just have to be careful,” Vaden said.
Young said it is always good to have a plan for how to react if a grass fire starts from everyday activities.
“Having a plan is probably the other thing that I would highly encourage,” Young said. “Have some sort of plan — and not just calling 911.”
Although it rained some in Gatesville and Copperas Cove on Tuesday, Vaden and Young both said it would not do much to quell the threat of grass fires.
“You know, it may rain in Gatesville and not come a drop in Copperas Cove, and vice versa,” Vaden said.
Young said the vegetation dries up quickly after spot showers.
“The thing is that rain has not done anything for the fuels,” Young said. “And the fuels are the grass, the brush. All it’s done is make it damp. It’s going to take us one day with the sun back out and all that moisture that’s in that brown grass is going to dissipate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.