KILLEEN — Looking across the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, every one of the few hundred people who volunteered to retrieve wreaths last Saturday bundled up warmly to combat the strong winds and frigid temperatures.
The retrieval had been postponed from the week prior due to inclement weather.
Due to the strong winds, officials with Wreaths for Vets, the organization that plans the events annually, told the volunteers not to worry about removing the bows from the wreaths as to prevent them from blowing all over the cemetery. Because of that, it appeared to help volunteers to work quickly with retrieving the wreaths.
Among those helping was Coryell County resident Greg Todd, a retired staff sergeant and member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and Fort Hood Military Jeepers.
Todd, who provided the invocation prior to the ceremony, said he has helped out with Wreaths for Vets events for several years, but he has been out to the cemetery many more times in the past.
“Well, the wreaths I’ve done it about four or five years,” Todd said. “I’m also part of the Patriot Guard, so we come out here on missions quite a bit.”
Founded in 2005 to shield families of fallen heroes from those that would disrupt the services of their loved ones, the Patriot Guard Riders has grown to include thousands of members across all 50 states in the U.S., according to the organization’s website.
“Retrieval is just as important as putting them out,” Todd said about the event’s importance. “Because you’ve got to be able to take them back out, get them put away, get them ready for the following year next November.”
The wreaths will remain in storage until Nov. 19 when they are brought back out to be prepped for the next wreath-laying ceremony, which will be on Nov. 26.
Todd said coming to the cemetery has a special meaning for him.
“Well, I’ve got a lot of friends and family out here, so it gives me another chance to just come out and say “Hi” to them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.