If Texas was divided into an eastern half and a western half, Coryell County is the only county in the eastern part of the state without a hazard mitigation plan. That fact is one County Judge Roger Miller said Wednesday he is not proud of.
Miller was in Copperas Cove to get public feedback on the desired hazard mitigation plan.
A hazard mitigation plan reduces loss of life and property by minimizing the impact of disasters, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In December, the county contracted with Natural Resource Solutions of Austin to help develop the plan that will be sent to FEMA and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
The plan will encompass the entire county, including the city of Copperas Cove, the Copperas Cove ISD, the city of Gatesville, the Gatesville ISD, the city of Evant and the city of Oglesby.
“Coming out of that, each of those entities will then be able to tap into funding that supports the mitigation of natural hazards within their own jurisdictions,” Miller said. “And, of course, the county will have their ability to tap in that as well.”
Miller explained that the money available for mitigation via federal and state emergency departments is money that is there annually.
“The funding is pre-existing,” Miller said. “This is not COVID-related money.”
The goal of the HMP is to increase Coryell County’s resiliency in response to the hazards it faces.
Madelyn Todd, policy analyst and project manager for NRS, explained Wednesday that natural disasters could include floods, winter storms, tornadoes, etc.
To identify the potential hazards facing the county, public input is imperative.
At the public meeting, surveys were available for people to fill out. The survey, which takes around 5-10 minutes to complete, is also available online at https://s.surveyplanet.com/qyobvfqy. The survey is open through Feb. 12 and is comprised of questions about your awareness and concern about natural hazards and their impacts on you, your family, property and community.
Miller explained that the concerns of Copperas Cove residents will differ from each other as well as differ from those of other communities, where hazards can vary.
“Your responses coming down to the Copperas Cove area should reflect those hazards that are going to have a partial or economic impact on you,” Miller said.
During a Q&A session at the end of the meeting, multiple residents expressed concerned with man-made disasters rather than natural disasters. One resident in particular was more concerned with the effects should a derailment of a BNSF train occur in or near the city.
Todd explained that the plan the county is currently developing is for natural disasters only, but the reason for public input is because it could also develop a plan for man-made disasters.
“What I will say is the policy that kind of guides this program is you have to do natural hazards,” she said. “They have an option to where you can do man-made (disasters) as an option.
“If we have a lot of people that say, ‘Hey, this train is coming through; we’re really concerned about it,’ we — the executive committee that the judge needs — they can decide to open it up and maybe have a chapter for the train or maybe address some of the (others). But, we’re not just going to automatically do that; there needs to be a need for it. So, that’s why the public survey is really important.”
