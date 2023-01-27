Sen. Pete Flores, the elected official for State Senate District 24, has been named to five different committees by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, his office announced this week.
Senate District 24 covers the entirety of 11 counties, including Coryell, and portions of two others.
Patrick named Flores vice chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Border Security and was named to the Senate Finance Committee, which handles the state’s $150 billion-plus budget, his office said in a news release.
“I first want to thank Lt. Governor Patrick for entrusting me with these important committee placements,” Flores said in the release. “This session, I look forward to giving Senate District 24 a strong seat at the table during the budget process as a member of the Senate Finance Committee.”
Flores said he is also working to provide law enforcement officers across the state with resources to keep the state safe.
“A top priority bill of mine that I look forward to filing soon would create a racketeering offense, similar to the federal RICO Act,” Flores said. “This will have a big impact on the safety of our State, and allow Texas law enforcement officers to further prosecute and seize property of organized crime gangs and cartels. Hitting these groups as hard as possible in ways that truly hurt and impact their assets is crucial.”
In addition to the three committee assignments mentioned above, Flores was also named to the education and water, agriculture and rural affairs committees.
Flores said he looks forward to working on what he called “the essential roles of government.”
“Government should operate within its key functions: education, health care, roads and water — and do so in a balanced budget,” Flores said in the release. “If we invest in these areas, Texas remains the great State that it is. When Texas shines, the country shines.”
In the coming weeks, the Texas Senate will begin referring and hearing bills in all of its committees.
To see a full list and membership of the Texas Senate committees, visit the Texas Senate webpage at senate.texas.gov.
Budget Bill
Meanwhile, the Texas House of Representatives recently filed House Bill 1, the 88th Legislative Session’s budget bill.
One of the proposals in the bill that Flores is on board with is an increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000.
According to the state comptroller’s website, certain provisions are required in the state’s tax codes for a residence homestead.
The exemption is the amount mandated for school districts.
The state tax code “requires school districts to provide a $40,000 exemption on a residence homestead and ... allows any taxing unit to adopt a local option residence homestead exemption of up to 20 percent of a property’s appraised value. The local option exemption cannot be less than $5,000,” the comptroller’s website says.
To qualify for the general residence homestead exemption, a resident must apply with his/her local taxing authority (county appraisal district) and have ownership of the property and use it as his/her principal residence. Applicants may not claim an exemption on other properties in or out of the state.
Those eligible can qualify for the homestead exemption of up to $40,000 (proposed to be $70,000). What this means is that if a home appraises for $300,000 and an applicant qualifies for the full $40,000 currently, then school taxes will reflect as if the home was worth $260,000.
Flores said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick desires the homestead exemption eventually be increased to $100,000.
Representatives
The Texas House of Representatives has yet to receive committee assignments from Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. That said, both representatives for Copperas Cove — Shelby Slawson and David Spiller — have filed a plethora of bills so far.
Slawson, who represents all of Coryell County (and subsequently most of Copperas Cove), has filed nine bills, as of Wednesday. The bills range from a variety of topics.
House bills must be filed by March 10.
Spiller, who represents all of Lampasas County (and subsequently a little portion of Copperas Cove), has filed a total of 17 bills so far this session.
To view the bills they have filed or to find bills filed by other representatives and senators, go to https://capitol.texas.gov/Search/BillSearch.aspx
