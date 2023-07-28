Coryell County Courthouse

The Coryell County Courthouse has stood for more than 125 years, and county residents celebrated that fact last weekend with an anniversary event in front of the steps of the building.

Construction of the Coryell County Courthouse, which was completed on July 18, 1898.

