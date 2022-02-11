Coryell County residents interested in meeting the candidates for county judge and hearing from them on issues related to taxes, the jail and other areas of community concern can do so by attending the judge forum at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Oglesby Community Center in Oglesby.
All nine county candidates had a forum in Gatesville on Jan. 29 and on Feb. 5.
Saturday’s forum, which is organized by the Republican Party of Coryell County, is specific to county judge candidates, but other county, state and federal candidates may show up.
Those who would like to submit a question for consideration can send it to ambertippit.ccrp@gmail.com.
Running for county judge in the primary are County Judge Roger Miller and challengers Joey Acfalle, Jack Barcroft and Celia Sellers.
Early voting for the primary goes from Monday through Feb. 25. The primary election is March 1.
