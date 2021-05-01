Coryell Health is excited to welcome Dr. David Gochnour, weight loss and bariatric surgeon, to the team.
With the addition of Dr. Gochnour, as Coryell Health bariatric surgery and weight loss medical director, Coryell Health will now offer both a medical weight loss program (Ideal Protein), complemented by bariatric surgery, to maximize results and long term success.
