A new jail facility is still on the mind of Coryell County Judge Roger Miller. He said that although he thinks the failed bond issue in the May election was a “good thing,” he knows the county needs a new jail.
“I don’t think it should be a surprise to anyone that we are on the cusp of — and in the future, we will need — more bed space and larger jail capacity,” Miller said Wednesday during a quarterly summit meeting in Copperas Cove.
Had the bond passed in May, it would have come with a price tag of $30 million, and it would have cost taxpayers an increase of around 7 cents on property taxes.
“I don’t think the county had a fully-vetted plan presented to the taxpayers and the citizens that would fund this particular project,” Miller said.
In May, a total of 2,024 voters (73.2%) said they were “against” the bond, while 743 (26.8%) voted “for” it.
The issue of building a new jail facility in the county has been a topic for the past several years.
On Nov. 8, 2011, 53.17% of voters indicated they were in favor of an $18.8 million bond for the construction of a slightly smaller jail.
Miller said after the meeting that it is almost “unheard of” for a bond to pass and then nothing be done with the bonds.
Miller said the coronavirus pandemic illuminated the county’s need for a new jail.
Prior to the pandemic, in December 2019, the total inmate population in the county was consistently less than 100. The current jail facility has 92 beds.
Last week, the county’s inmate population exceeded 200.
Since the jail has a capacity of 92 beds, the county pays to send a majority of its inmates to one of six different counties.
“That does not mean that crime in Coryell County has exponentially increased,” Miller said. “What it means is that our court systems have been shut down to the point where we have not been able to process cases.”
Courts being shut down was an effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
Miller said the county is mulling over the idea of hiring a traveling judge to help chip into the backlog of cases. He said, however, it may take several years to catch up.
In the meantime, Miller said the county recently appointed an independent advisory committee to look at how to plan to build the jail.
He said that when the committee develops a potential plan, he hopes it will answer the questions the county could not answer during the last go-round.
The county cannot bring another bond issue for a new jail to the voters for another three years at a minimum, but it can seek alternative funding methods, Miller said after the meeting.
One potential alternative avenue he said he may explore is requesting additional grant funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which set aside $1.9 trillion in aid for counties and municipalities that apply for aid.
The county has already received around $14 million, but Miller said requesting more would be a minuscule request compared to the amount that other counties in Texas received.
He added that if the federal government tells him “No,” he is in no worse of a position than he was before.
