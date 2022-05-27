Tuesday’s Republican runoff in Coryell County resulted in a new commissioner being elected. In the race for the Commissioners Court, Precinct 4, challenger Keith Taylor handily defeated incumbent Ray Ashby Jr.
Taylor, a longtime Jonesboro resident, received a total of 418 votes — or 54.01%, while Ashby received 356 votes — 45.99%. The race is effectively decided since no Democrats filed to run for office in Coryell County.
Ashby will serve the remainder of his term, and Taylor should be sworn in on Jan. 1, 2023.
“Thank you to everyone that went to the polls and voted. I appreciate your support and look forward to representing the citizens of Coryell County,” Taylor said on his campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening.
Taylor said he will go into his term in January to prioritize the working conditions for the justices of the peace and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assigned to the county. He will also focus on finding ways to fund a new jail with little to no impact on the county’s taxpayers.
“I’m really excited to be able to serve more of my county,” Taylor said. “You know, I’ve always been willing and happy to help in my little corner of the county that I live in, but now I get to extend it on out from the northern tip to the southern tip.”
Taylor is self-employed. He has roots in Coryell County and has lived in Jonesboro since 1972. He is the current president of the Jonesboro ISD board of trustees and has been a member of the Jonesboro Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Ashby owns a construction company, used to be a teacher and currently resides in Gatesville. He was first elected to the seat he serves in 2016.
On his Facebook page, Ashby was grateful for the support but did not mince his words when reacting to the results.
“Thank you to all that supported and voted for me in the runoff election. The results were not in my favor, nor do I feel they in the best interest of our county,” Ashby said on Facebook. “I will conclude the remaining portion of my term serving Coryell County and remain active and engaged within our communities.”
Taylor and Ashby ended up in a runoff after amassing more votes in March than former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz.
