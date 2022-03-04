Ask Coryell County Judge Roger Miller how he feels following the primary election results that showed he had appeared to stave off a runoff Tuesday evening and he’d tell you he is relieved.
“None of us have a crystal ball (but) we really were anticipating a higher chance of having a runoff,” Miller said Wednesday afternoon. “With that, I will tell you I am greatly relieved ... More than anything, I am humbled and honored that our citizens in Coryell County have entrusted me to continue to shape the direction that our county government needs to go.”
Miller finished with a total of 2,843 votes, which equates to 55.6%. Votes will be canvassed at a later date to certify the results, but it appears Miller has won his reelection bid outright. Miller faces no Democratic challengers in the November general election.
Jack Barcroft, the former Coryell County Republican Party chairman, finished second in voting with 1,152 votes, good for 22.5%. Former corrections officer Celia Sellers received 736 votes, or 14.4%, in a third-place finish. Joey Acfalle, a Copperas Cove resident and the co-chair of the board of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, finished in fourth place with a total of 382 votes, or 7.5%.
Miller said that for the next four years, he will continue to focus on being a fiscally conservative leader for the county.
“We are going to continue to reduce the tax rate in an effort to offset increasing property values, so we’re not going to continue just to tax and tax our citizens,” he said.
Miller added that another priority will be to improve the efficiency of the county’s justice system. He said many people get “target fixation” on a new jail, but he said without a more efficient system, including a new justice of the peace building and new courtroom, a bigger jail would fill up quickly also.
Commissioner Races
County voters also decided one of the two county commissioner races. In the race for Precinct 2, Scott Weddle finished 240 votes ahead of Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden.
Weddle, a branch manager for an electric supply company, pulled in 633 votes, good for 61.7% of the votes, while Vaden received 393 votes, or 38.3%.
“(I’m) just honored,” Weddle said of the apparent victory. “For anybody who’s never run a campaign, it’s an amazing feeling when you see those numbers come up.”
He said seeing the results made it feel like the hard work had paid off. Weddle unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2018.
Vaden and Weddle were vying for the seat that is currently held by Daren Moore, who was not seeking reelection.
The other race for Commissioner Precinct 4 appears to be headed for a runoff since neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
Weddle said that when he is sworn in to the position in January 2023, he will go to work fulfilling his promises.
“That’s to try to maintain taxes at a low rate (and) to keep our government small,” he said.
Weddle added that he will begin to “roll up” his sleeves and figure out how to help the county in terms of county buildings, including the jail, and an improved 911 system.
In the race for County Commissioner Precinct 4, incumbent Ray Ashby Jr. and Jonesboro ISD board president Keith Taylor are expected to square off against each other in the runoff on May 24. Taylor is also a member of the Jonesboro Volunteer Fire Department.
According to unofficial results, Ashby received a total of 546 votes, good for 40.6% and Taylor received 446 votes, or 33.2%.
Former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz finished third in voting with 352 votes, which equates to 26.2%.
Other candidates expected to win the race for their seats by virtue of facing no primary or general election opponents are:
- John Lee — County Court at Law
- Becky Moore — District Clerk
- Jennifer Newton — County Clerk
- Randi McFarlin — County Treasurer
- John Guinn — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- F.W. “Bill” Price — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Jim Caldwell — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Coy Latham — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
All candidates in the county are Republicans.
No Democrats filed to run for any of the available seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.