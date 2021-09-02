A retired Marine, civil servant and bus driver is among the three candidates for a special election for Copperas Cove City Council Place 3 on Nov. 2.
Scott Remalia, 63, said he is running for city council to serve the residents of Copperas Cove.
“My entire career has been about serving, and after having returned home to Texas after being gone for over 39 years, I have finally set down roots here in Copperas Cove,” Remalia said via email.
Remalia retired from the United States Marine Corps in 2001, retired from civil service in 2018 and retired from being a bus driver.
He added that he feels that he has quite a bit to offer the city.
“Having lived in many different locales due to my vocation I have seen many different issues similar to what I see here in Copperas Cove,” Remalia said.
A handful of issues sit at the top of Remalia’s priority list, including growth, property taxes, leisure activities for kids and young adults and economic development.
Though Remalia has never run for or held a public office, nor has he served on any advisory boards, he said he does not believe it makes him less qualified as a candidate.
He said he received a good education and different perspective on government when the served as a Marine Security Guard Detachment commander overseas for three years.
“Even though it is a different level than city government, the tenets of it remains the same,” Remalia said.
He also added that he has experience working with budgets.
“I have assisted in developing multi-million dollar budgets over a five year plan, (Future Years Defense Program (FYDP)), managed million dollar contracts of personnel and equipment, along with the critical thinking that comes with those to look into the pros, cons and unintended consequences, the ‘what-ifs,’” he said.
Along with this, Remalia said he will lean on his ability to listen, talk and relate to people in order to understand their issues and provide a sensible solution.
