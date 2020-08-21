The Nov. 3 races are set for the Copperas Cove City Council.
Five candidates have entered their names for a place on the ballot — four of them for one place.
Current Place 7 Councilman Jack Smith will be unopposed after he filed on July 20.
Marc Payne, current Place 6 councilman, filed on Aug. 11.
He will have three challengers.
The challengers for Payne’s seat are:
- Gary Kent
- Vonya Hart
- Terri Deans
The period for filing for a place on the ballot ended on Monday.
