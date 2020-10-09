Copperas Cove residents who watch the city council meetings online should notice an improvement in the quality of the audio and video in the future.
During Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, all seven members of the council voted to have City Manager Ryan Haverlah execute a contract with Rushworks in the amount of $106,510.16 for audio/visual upgrades.
Terry Gearhart, the city’s director of information technology told the council Tuesday that Rushworks is already familiar with the current audio/visual equipment the city uses.
One councilman, Fred Chavez, personally thanked Gearhart during his presentation for the effort to upgrade the equipment.
“Thank God we’re upgrading,” Chavez said. “It has desperately been needed; it’s something that we need to maintain transparency.”
Chavez said he has “hated” the current audio/visual system since he joined the council in 2018.
Much of what the city currently uses was brought over from the previous council chambers in 2017, and most of it has been pieced together since the early 2000s, Gearhart said.
Utility service disconnections
At the end of the council meeting, the council made no motion to suspend utility service disconnections.
Haverlah made a presentation to the council about utility service delinquencies after a request from Chavez to do so during the Sept. 15 meeting.
The city stopped disconnections and stopped applying late fees from December 2019 to July, due to the sudden discontinuation of service by Fathom Water Group, the company the city contracted with in May 2017.
Fathom began handling customer service and billing later that year.
Since July, when the city resumed disconnections, there are 1,246 utility accounts with some sort of delinquent balance for a total delinquent amount of $478,106.
“As you can see, we’re looking at just less than 10% of our customer base that is delinquent on their current, active utility account,” Haverlah said. “With that being said — and looking at these numbers and looking at the total number of accounts that we continue to work with on a monthly basis … staff’s recommendation would be not to suspend disconnects for utilities.”
In response to a question from Councilman Marc Payne, Haverlah said the customer service and billing transition from Fathom back to the city had a bigger impact on utility bills than the coronavirus pandemic has.
Haverlah said that many of the customers with delinquent accounts have entered into re-payment plans with the city’s Utilities Administration.
At the end of the meeting, Haverlah told the council that since the summer, many customers have made comments or complaints about utility bills since the city re-assumed control of the billing.
One resident and utility customer, Cheryl Lewis, made comments about the city’s software program that calculates utility usage.
“It’s been an ongoing problem for me — I don’t know how many other residents — with the duplicate reading for the day,” Lewis said.
She said duplicate readings make it difficult for customers like herself to accurately gauge how much their monthly bill will be.
Lewis said that in the last 45 days, she has noticed 10 duplicate readings.
Other business
The city council approved — or postponed — all action items with unanimous votes, including appointing applicants to various board and advisory council positions, selecting Elements of Architecture, Inc. as the representative for the city park restroom project and authorizing Haverlah to enter into contract with M.K. Painting, Inc., in the amount of $244,000, for rehabilitation of the Hogg Mountain and Turkey Run ground storage tanks.
