Waco’s Holly Tucker is set to perform in Copperas Cove next month. Tucker will perform at The Cove Theater at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.
Tucker is a rising star in the Texas country music scene, having won multiple East Texas Academy of Music awards. She also appeared on the fourth season of “The Voice” and was coached by Blake Shelton.
