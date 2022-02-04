On the wall of one of the rooms in Randall Oliver’s house are photos and posters of his acting and modeling career. After a brief break from the business, the Copperas Cove resident has gotten back in the business and has acted in three movies coming out this year.
Oliver will appear in “Eating With the Enemy,” a dramatic documentary about Judas betraying Jesus; “MindReader,” a movie about an up and coming mentalist; and “Cream of the Crop,” a story about a farmer trying to keep his farm.
Oliver, who is 62, is far from done with his acting career, however. He spoke about his look and some of the projects he is set to be involved with.
Right now, the actor sports a neatly kept full, white beard. and a full head of hair.
“I have a Western to do next month in March, and the director wants me to look like this,” Oliver said. “And then also, I’m going to be doing a film called ‘Mary Magdelene.’”
Oliver explained that a few years ago, after recently moving back to Lampasas — where he graduated from high school — he began to get back into the Austin independent film market.
“I’ve been really lucky in the sense that I’m getting some good roles now and later in my career,” Oliver said. “You know, I’m no longer a pretty boy and a leading man. I’m more of the character actor now and the father and the grandfather and so that’s what I’m getting cast as.”
In the early part of his career, Oliver often sported long hair and a rugged-looking mustache or a goatee for roles in Western movies and TV shows.
Oliver explained that later in his career, he has ventured into faith-based movies.
“I’ve done a lot of film work and a lot of TV series and stuff and not a whole lot of stuff that my family was proud of,” he said. “And I’ve been a conservative Christian all my life, and I had to pretty much put all that aside.”
He said in the early part of his career, many people were not concerned about identity politics or political correctness, but from his perspective, that has changed of late.
“You either stay strong in the faith-based, conservative Christian film industry and you do movies of value and no language and explicit scenes and stuff like that,” Oliver said. “Or you stay and you work in the studio market and continue to do $150 million-budget movies.
“But I’m no longer interested in the money and I’m not going to be famous — I’m not going to be John Travolta or Tom Cruise. I just want to continue to pursue my craft while I live my life.”
When he is not filming scenes for a movie, Oliver can be seen mowing lawns. He owns and operates a landscaping company out of his 4-acre ranch in the country.
Oliver is expected to begin filming scenes in Missouri and Oklahoma for a possible fourth release this year. That movie, “Not Too Far From Here,” is being directed by Kevin Sorbo, who is known for playing Hercules in the ‘90s and playing Professor Radisson in “God’s Not Dead.”
Oliver said that due to the nature of it being a movie about domestic violence awareness, Sorbo may try to film and edit quickly to release in October.
“It’s bringing awareness to some of the things that need to be brought to the surface,” Oliver said.
Go to https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0646968/ to find out more about Oliver and his past and upcoming work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.