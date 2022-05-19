BELTON — Copperas Cove High School alumnus and Central Texas College graduate Ryan De Long may have been a nontraditional student, but that didn’t stop him from graduating with honors last Friday evening. The 24-year-old, who graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2016, completed his entire degree online.
De Long’s first career didn’t go the way he thought it would and is now pursuing a career in equity research.
“I was a welder,” he said. “I went to TCC, which is Tidewater Community College. I went one semester or two semesters of welding school. My instructor told me I was marketable so I could go get a job.”
Pretty quickly, De Long found a job.
“I went to weld for AGI and I built frames for GM,” De Long said. “I was the head steel welder for GM. I got hurt a couple times.”
With one child at the time, De Long said he had to make a decision.
“Well, I’m clumsy,” he said. “I probably shouldn’t be a welder despite being relatively OK in it.”
At that point, De Long said he looked into going back to school.
“I love numbers and I have a passion for money and finance,” De Long said.
While living in Virginia with his wife, who was in the Navy at the time, De Long said he enrolled at CTC online and did his first semester in five and a half weeks. With confidence, he followed it up with a couple of straight-A semesters before moving back to Copperas Cove with his wife and finishing his degree online.
When it was all said and done, De Long finished with a 3.74 GPA, good enough to graduate with honors.
De Long will begin attending the University of Houston in the fall. There, he will study finance.
“I’m going into equity research and investment banking — mainly company evaluation, financial statements,” he said.
De Long was just one of more than 340 students who graduated last Friday.
The commencement speaker for the evening was Harrison Keller, the Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Texas.
During his speech, Keller implored the students to being open to new kinds of opportunities, keep learning and keep their eye on their fellow “travelers,” who are going through life with them.
Keller explained that the CTC graduation was the third at which he spoke on Friday.
“You can just feel the pride and the excitement from students and their families and friends,” Keller said before the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.