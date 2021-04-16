All Copperas Cove residents and business owners with a Solid Waste account will have two free visits to the Solid Waste Transfer Facility from 8 a.m. to noon April 24.
Residents and business owners can dispose of as much household trash and waste at the transfer facility, 2605 S. FM 116, as they can fit in a vehicle.
“Items that will be accepted are basic household trash and junk, brush and yard waste, appliances, computer equipment, recycling, cooking oil, and tires,” the city said in a news release. “Construction debris and other various household hazardous waste items will NOT be accepted during this event.”
For more information, call Copperas Cove Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
