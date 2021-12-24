The city of Copperas Cove Utility Administration has announced an upcoming customer portal transition. The city will be utilizing a new customer online payment portal and Interactive Voice Response system hosted by Tyler Technologies as part of the city’s in-house Utility Administration services on Jan. 20, 2022.
Customers will need to re-register their accounts on the new customer portal on or after Jan. 20 to utilize the online services. The primary reason behind this transition is the city’s desire to provide customers with real-time account servicing, which will eliminate the time delay customers currently experience when making payments online through the city’s current provider.
Additionally, existing customers that are currently set up on autopay will need to reestablish autopay once the new portal is established. There may be a slight gap in portal availability between Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 during the switch over. The city apologizes in advance for this inconvenience.
For more information, go to the city’s Utility Administration webpage at: https://www.copperascovetx.gov/utility_administration/.
Specific questions may be directed to Utility Administration at utilities@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-8718 or by visiting the office located at 305 S. Main Street, Copperas Cove.
