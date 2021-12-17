The city of Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill positions on two different boards — the Cemetery Advisory Board and the Quality of Life Advisory Board.
The purpose of the Cemetery Advisory Board is to determine citizen expectations and provide recommendations to the city council on matters concerning the municipal cemetery.
Members also plan special projects at the cemetery, such as historical or genealogy searches, and cooperate with other public and private organizations in advancing the interests of the cemetery. The advisory body consists of five members, appointed to two-year terms, and meetings are held monthly.
The purpose of the Quality of Life Advisory Board is to, when tasked by the city council, act in an advisory capacity to the city council with advice and recommendations on policies, rules, programs and regulations relating to the administration of the public park and recreation facilities to include the city golf course. The board shall provide advisory oversight of public playgrounds, athletic fields, walking trails, recreation centers/facilities, golf course and other facilities and activities on any of the properties owned or controlled by the City. The advisory body consists of eight members and three alternate members, appointed to staggered two-year terms, and meets monthly on the second Thursday.
Applications for both boards are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, or on the City website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.” The position vacancies will be advertised through Jan. 14. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary by the deadline of 5 p.m. Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.