Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young has been appointed as interim fire chief, according to a news release from the city.
Young will succeed Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on an interim basis after Neujahr tendered his resignation a couple weeks ago, effective Friday.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah appointed Young, “in order to maintain continuity of operations and to continue to provide excellence in public safety services,” the city’s release said.
Neujahr said last week that he resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Along with b eing the department’s interim chief, Young is also the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator.
He has worked with the department since Sept. 23, 1989, the city said.
Young has received a couple of recognitions in the past couple years for his leadership and service to the community.
On June 8, 2021, U.S. Congressman Roger Williams honored Young with the Congressional Community Hero Award prior to the city council’s special workshop that evening.
Williams, who represents Copperas Cove in the U.S. House District 25, until January, honored Young for his work with helping organize multiple coronavirus testing and vaccination clinics in the city early in the coronavirus pandemic.
He also honored Young for his leadership during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
On April 19 of this year, the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 awarded him its annual Community Builder Award, which is given to an outstanding member of the community for their service to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.