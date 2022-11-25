KILLEEN — The Killeen Special Events Center rocked with festive holiday music Saturday as hundreds of people helped prep wreaths for Saturday’s annual wreath-laying.
Among those helping prep the wreaths were numerous groups from Copperas Cove High School, such as DECA, the student council and senior officers and class officers, according to Jessica Salazar, the student activities coordinator.
“I enjoy seeing the students get excited about this, knowing that they’re giving back to the community, that they’re being involved, especially with so many of them having ties to the military; I think it’s really important,” Salazar said.
In Copperas Cove ISD, approximately one-third of the students are connected to the military. Salazar estimated that around half of the contingent of students volunteering last weekend were connected to the military.
For Salazar, the wreath-laying and wreath prep hold significance. This year is her first time helping with the events.
“As a military spouse and a veteran, I think this is a good way for us to be able to see who all is involved with our community that wants to help,” she said. “We want to show that we are supporting our military.”
Salazar served six years in the Army as a logisitics specialist. She has been with the district in the education field for four years.
One of the students helping out along with Salazar was Class of 2023 President Emilee Eden. Along with being the senior class president, Eden is also part of the student council and is a competing member of DECA.
Last weekend marked the first time Eden has helped with the wreath prepping, though she has helped with wreath-laying since she was a young girl.
“My great-grandfather is buried at the cemetery, so we go out there and we’ll put wreaths on; we’ve done it for years,” Eden said.
To see her peers helping at last weekend’s event, Eden said it made her happy.
“It makes me feel very happy,” she said. “It means a lot to me that they’re out here, because it’s cold, they could’ve started break, the could’ve stayed home, but instead, they’re here doing this for such a good cause.
“But also because I’ve seen the people who don’t have families necessarily in the area, maybe who can come out for this event. So, for the fact that they’re willing to show up and be there for those people ... Growing up, I always helped around where my great-grandfather is buried. I helped put wreaths on people around him; it’s kind of become a tradition, so it just means a lot for them to be here.”
Wreath-laying will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Those wishing to volunteer are asked to utilize the park-and-ride shuttle service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Shuttle service begins at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Hood, will speak at Saturday’s ceremony and place the first wreath at the base of the fallen soldier monument in the cemetery.
Family members of those buried or interred at the cemetery will be afforded an opportunity to lay their wreaths first before other volunteers are allowed to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.