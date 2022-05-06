Area military veterans say plans to open a new Veterans Administration clinic in Copperas Cove this fall is welcome news that should make medical appointments more easily available and more convenient, but they also have some concerns.
Right now, most veterans drive from throughout Central Texas to VA facilities in Temple for their health care. Not only is it a fairly long drive from places like Cove, Kempner, and Lampasas, appointments can be hard to come by at the busy hospital and the clinic annex.
“It’s awesome news,” said Rafael Riera, a U.S. Army veteran from Kempner. “It’s going to be a lot easier for a lot of veterans who find it hard to move around and travel. It’s going to be a lot easier for them to get to the VA that way.
“The only thing negative I see about it is there are so many veterans in the area that they will be over-run, and then at that point, appointments will be pushed out, anyway. Pretty much anywhere between 20 and 30 miles of Copperas Cove, they’re all going to want to go there instead of driving all the way to Temple. They won’t even want to come close to I-35, if they don’t have to.”
Keith Callis, a former Army tank gunner from Lampasas, agrees that the new Cove facility will probably be crowded right away, but it should still be an improvement to the system.
“I think it’s great that they’re going to have something closer,” Callis said. “There’s a lot of veterans in Lampasas, so it’s a great idea. Especially with gas prices now. I always have to drive to Temple, which is pretty far.
“If I have an appointment, I have to leave an hour-and-a-half early so I can make it there on time. It’s bad when you’ve got to be there at eight o’clock in the morning and you have to leave here at 6:20, 6:30 in the morning. If it (the new clinic) is over-crowded, hopefully they’ll still allow you to go to Temple, instead of waiting six months (for an appointment) to go here.”
Army veteran Noel Scott Harrison, who says he goes to the Temple VA three or four times a month, said putting two new clinics on the western side of the region — another VA clinic is also planned for Killeen — is bound to make a difference in waiting times for an appointment.
“I have no doubt it will,” the Kempner resident said. “I’m guessing it may be busy, but if they’re sharing the load between Cove, Killeen, and Temple, it might make it easier. There’s a lot of people who drive out there (to Temple) from this area.
“I just drove out there today for a blood test,” Harrison said last week. “It’s like a 40-minute drive for me. For me to get an appointment ... if I needed to see someone right away, it wouldn’t happen. Right now, I need to see a rheumatologist (for arthritis), but I can’t (get an appointment) until towards the end of June, beginning of July.
“I’m hoping this will lighten their load some. Make it better for us. I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but it’s bound to help.”
The Central Texas VA area covers around 35,000 square miles and serves more than 252,000 veterans in 39 counties. The new Cove clinic is to be located at 336 Town Square, near the Copperas Cove Medical Home, an outlying clinic of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood that serves anyone who receives Tricare.
Bill Sakhnini, an Army veteran from Copperas Cove, said he only travels to the Temple VA about twice a year, but he will be glad to have a clinic closer to home.
“It will make life much easier for us veterans who have to travel to the VA hospital in Temple to be seen and be treated,” he said. “It’s an extremely busy place. They do reimburse us for mileage when we go there. Every time I have to travel there, I get a check for, like ... 20 or 25 bucks. But it’s just the drive and having to deal with all the traffic.”
Eleny Guerrero, another veteran from Cove, says the new clinic will benefit not only area veterans but the city, as well.
“I think a VA (clinic) opening in Copperas cove will be great for us … not to have to drive to Temple, especially with all the ongoing construction,” she said. “It will also bring a lot of jobs and business to the city. My only possible concern will be that it might congest traffic in such a small city, but by far the positive outweighs any possible negatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.