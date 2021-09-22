The crowd at Bulldawg Stadium clapped and cheered last Thursday as they got a preview of the show the Pride of Cove Marching Band will be taking to its University Interscholastic League competitions later this year.
“Everyone is happy to be performing for an audience again,” said Tony Chapa, the CCISD director of bands, via email last Friday.
The annual Spirit Spectacular had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chapa said the district has shown off the band, and the rest of the spirit groups, with the Spectacular since at least 1995.
Also performing last Thursday were the Copperas Cove High School cheerleaders, the Copperettes dance team and the combined junior high band featuring members of the S.C. Lee Junior High and the Copperas Cove Junior High bands.
Chapa said the portion the band showed off for the crowd last Thursday was half of the show it will perform for competitions.
“We are still learning the other half,” Chapa said.
He added that what makes the annual show fun is having the students perform in a non-competitive setting.
Prior to the Spirit Spectacular, the Copperas Cove Band and Guard Booster held a fundraiser by selling raffle tickets. The Booster Club also sold merchandise and concessions at the Bulldawg Stadium.
