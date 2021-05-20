The FUBAR Sports Bar in Copperas Cove held a two-night COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday and Sunday.
The goal was to help provide an opportunity for the Copperas Cove community to come out and get a free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only requires getting the shot once as opposed the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which require two shots. Over the two-day event, 12 people were vaccinated.
Cody Speer, owner of the bar, thought that it would be a good idea to make the vaccine accessible to the local public, and was able to make some connections, one of those with the Texas Emergency Management.
Seth Christianson, media relations for TEM, coordinated with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), which is maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service, and provides mobilization systems to make statewide use of local resources.
Firefighters/EMTs from the Montgomery County, Texas Emergency Service District #1, which is located near Houston, came to Copperas Cove to administer the vaccine.
Christianson says, “We encourage a group of 10 or more who want to be vaccinated to call (844-908-3927), to schedule a visit from a state vaccine team at a time and location of their choosing. You can call Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Cody Speer said, “I’m just tired of masks and not being able to live normal lives — I like normal and no masks — anything that can get us back to regular operation I am willing to do and if hosting a pop up vaccination site helps at all, I am all for it.”
Copperas Cove City Councilman Jack Smith got his vaccine during the second day of the event.
“This is the first chance that I have had, and now was the time for me to get the vaccine; I saw the event posted on Facebook somewhere,” he said.
Tosha Butler, who also got the vaccine, said she was motivated for a specific reason.
“I got the vaccine because I want to go on a cruise, and I have heard that you need to be vaccinated in order to go on one, I also want to travel. I am happy to be vaccinated,” Butler said.
Jenn Ruthner said, “The shot didn't even hurt, I am ready to go. I am excited that I will be able to travel a lot easier, and my family and I are going to Greece this summer. The other more important reason that I wanted to get vaccinated is because I work with children, so it is once less thing that I need to worry about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.