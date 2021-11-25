An inaugural food drive in Copperas Cove benefited the employees of an area nonprofit organization last Saturday.
Tina Capito, president of Educated Angels and director of operations of Garden of Hope said the donations went to feed the workers of the latter.
“What the food actually went to is to help with hourly staff, giving them boxes of food for the holidays,” Capito said Tuesday. “A lot of our staff who are absorbing the trauma from the kids in the Foster Care system work tireless hours, and — like I said — they’re hourly employees and so we want to make sure they have Thanksgiving meal with their family.”
A team of 45 employees staff the emergency Foster Care center.
Capito said that with the food raised during the food drive, hosted by KHUR Radio, was enough for about 25 employees and their families.
“We’re both retired veterans, and throughout that time in the military, one thing that we did learn is about customer service and community service,” said Oscar Domino, co-owner of KHUR Radio. “So when we started KHUR Radio, one of our goals was to really have a footprint in the community.”
Domino co-owns the radio station with Craig Davis.
Capito explained that she has developed a partnership with Domino and Davis through Educated Angels and Court Appointed Special Advocates as they have collaborated for other community events in the past.
“They’re really great about donating their time to some of the local nonprofits and helping them reach their missions and providing sound and entertainment for events of nonprofits that serve children in the community,” Capito said.
Domino said this year is the inaugural Feeding Families Food Drive, but he intends for it to be an annual event.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff with nonprofits over the three years, but we got to the point now where we wanted to step it up a little bit and give back to the family that may be in need — somebody that’s a little less fortunate,” Domino said.
The online, Copperas Cove-based radio station has helped with back to school drives and has helped do fundraisers for other nonprofit organizations.
“This is a way to give back to the Copperas Cove community and let them know about our services and products and what we do,” said Kris Price, the operations director.
KHUR Radio currently has more than 200,000 listeners in 112 countries, including Australia, Brazil and Guam, Davis explained.
Anyone interested in listening can go to www.khurradio.com.
