Hayden Albrecht is one of a small group of up-and-coming amateur boxers in Copperas Cove who train with former professional fighter Manny Morales at his Crossbox Fitness Club on South FM 116.
Albrecht, 16, who lives in Cove and attends school in Lampasas, has won two fights and lost two since he started learning to box last year in October, after Morales moved here from Austin and opened his gym.
“Hayden used to be a soccer player, and your power comes from your legs, so he’s doing really well,” Morales said. “I just had to teach him how to use that leg power correctly. He pays attention to detail, and he’s progressed a lot.”
Fighting in the lightweight classification (135 pounds), Albrecht said he has always been interested in boxing, and when the gym opened up, he decided to give it a try.
“My mom was like, ‘Hey, there’s a boxing gym opening up.’ I just went in and started,” he said. “I loved it. I think I was really good from the start.”
Taking a hard punch to the face is not something anyone really enjoys — even a seasoned boxer — but Albrecht says that first blow is what usually settles him down and gets him going.
“That’s usually when you get into the zone — the first time you get hit. At first, I’m always kinda nervous, but then after that first punch, it’s like, OK, let’s go,” Albrecht said. “I really don’t have a big goal. For me, it’s winning one match, then win the next match. Then the next match after that.”
Other fighters in the Crossbox stable include Lorenzo Martinez, 23, lightweight; Patrick Harris, 23, welterweight; Allen Kerns, 24, welterweight; and Cameron Baxter-Homan, 19, middleweight. Also training with Morales now is 20-year-old Chandler Sutton, a welterweight from Killeen.
“They’re all doing great,” said Morales, who is taking his fighters to a three-day USA Boxing tournament in Houston this weekend. “They’re here every day, and they all work hard, which pays off when they go into a fight. My goal for all these guys is to make it as far as they can. They all have a lot of potential. It’s something they like doing, and as long as they show me they like doing it, I’m going to help them out.”
Harris, who won his only fight so far, says he enjoys everything about boxing and training. His ultimate goals are simple.
“Just aiming for success, honestly. It’s been going real good. My ultimate goal is to be on top. That’s my only goal — to be on top, whatever that is,” he said.
Sutton, meanwhile, is the more experienced of the bunch, having started learning to box last year in August. He said he is improving all the time and has aspirations of turning professional and one day holding up a championship belt.
About the only thing he does not care for in boxing is getting punched in the nose.
“I hate it,” Sutton said, smiling. “My nose bleeds really easily, so I hate getting punched in the nose. That’s the first thing I protect when I’m in the ring.
“It pushes up my blood pressure a little, let’s put it that way.”
Sutton said he has big aspirations.
“Everything is going smoothly. I work out hard every day and my skills are getting better and better. I want to turn pro and become a champion. That’s my ultimate goal, and I believe I can do it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.