Area golfers last weekend teed it up at Hills of Cove Golf Course and helped raise $10,265 to furnish the local Boys and Girls Club’s new facility at its first-ever charity golf tournament.
Earlier this month, the Boys and Girls Club in Copperas Cove opened its very own headquarters on Laura Street after years of meeting in other locations, most recently Fairview Community Church on Veterans Avenue.
Daniel Hall, vice president of resource development for the Killeen-based Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas, said prior to last Friday’s golf tournament that the organization hoped to raise $10,000 from the event and an upcoming online auction to help pay for furnishings and fixtures for the new club.
“We are grateful for the community’s support and look forward to building stronger bonds with partners to support Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove’s goal of creating a youth development campus on Laura Street,” Hall said. “It’s been a long time coming.
“This is the first tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove. It was initially planned right before the pandemic, then we had a few rain issues, but here we are. Considering all the re-scheduling we had to do, this is a good first for the club and we’re excited about it.”
One of the 10 four-person teams playing in the tournament included Brian Wyers, Clarence Enochs, Danny Ady, and Bob Crouch. As the foursome gathered for a briefing prior to the 9 a.m. shotgun start, they predicted a good time would be had by all.
“I love playing golf and it’s a good cause, so I thought I’d come out and have some fun,” Wyers said.
Enochs, who pointed to Ady as the team’s strongest player, agreed.
“Danny is already into his rhythm,” Enochs said, smiling. “While everyone else is walking around fraternizing, Dan is getting into his program.
“The Boys and Girls Club supports so many youth in our community, it’s important to come out and support them, and help promote the good programs they carry out.”
Crouch, meanwhile, said he was excited not only about the opportunity for a day of golf and raising money for the Boys and Girls Club, but for the future of the local organization with its new facility.
“I’m on the board of the Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Club, and from my perspective, this is an opportunity to support the club and spread the word about what we do for the kids in our community,” he said. “It’s good to finally have a permanent home. I think it’s fantastic. I’ve been on the board for about two years now, but the whole time this club has been around, it’s never had a permanent home. It’s a place for the staff — and more importantly, the kids and the families — to really call home and take a lot of respect and pride in the place they have to get together.”
