A gift of two buildings from an anonymous donor will allow the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove to open its first permanent facility on June 2.
The donor transferred ownership of two 5,100 square-foot buildings at 216 Laura St. in Copperas Cove, according to a news release from Daniel Hall, vice president of resource development for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas.
The property currently hosts the operations of a Texas Charity Bingo Hall and a licensed day care, the release said.
Two years ago, the club had announced 206 Laura St. as the future home of the club.
“Earlier this spring an anonymous donor presented our organization with an opportunity to realize the goals we announced in 2019 within weeks, rather than years, at a fraction of the projected costs. I am overjoyed to share that the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove will kick off our Summer Program at a new home, the first ever permanent Clubhouse for the youth in our community who need us most,” said Donna Howard, Chief Volunteer Officer of BGCCC.
Summer enrollment at the new site is currently open for youth ages 6 (entering into first grade) through 12 (entering into sixth grade). To register, visit BGCTX.org & click Join at the top of the page. For more information about registration or participation in summer programs, please contact Khrystal Westeen at kwesteen@bgctx.org.
BGCCC will host its inaugural golf tournament on June 11 to support the purchase of equipment, program supplies, and furnishings for the transition to the new Clubhouse this summer. Golf teams and sponsorship opportunities are still available at www.bgcccgolf.com, the release said.
The club has most recently been utilizing the Fairview Community Church on Veterans Avenue.
